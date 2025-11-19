82-Year-Old Woman Randomly Shoved To Ground: Police

NYPD officials have issued an alert about an assault that occurred on the Upper East Side earlier this month. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
According to the report, an 82-year-old woman was walking in front of 124 East 61st Street (between Park and Lexington avenues) on Wednesday, November 5 at about 3:20 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown individual who “shoved her, causing her to fall to the ground.”
Police say the victim sustained pain about the body but refused medical attention at the scene.
The suspect fled the location on foot, traveling westbound on 61st Street to Park Avenue.
Police describe the suspect “as a female with light complexion [who] was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and a brown leather jacket.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
