82-Year-Old Woman Shoved to Ground in Unprovoked Attack

The NYPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating a suspect wanted for assaulting an elderly woman on the Upper East Side last month.
It took place on Saturday, August 6 at about 2:30 p.m. in front of 1246 Lexington Avenue at 84th Street.
Police say an unidentified individual shoved an 82-year-old female to the ground in an unprovoked attack before fleeing the location. The victim refused medical attention.
The suspect is described as a “female, approximately 25 to 30 years of age, 5’6″, slender build, and black braided hair.”
The NYPD released the following (very hard to make out) surveillance photo of the suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for tips which lead to the man’s arrest, and all calls are strictly confidential.