85-Year-Old Man Killed in Auto Accident

An 85-year-old man died Monday afternoon after being struck by a van on the Upper East Side, NYPD officials said.
Police responded to Park Avenue and East 91st Street at about 2:42 p.m., where investigators say the man was crossing the street when a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van traveling west on Park Avenue hit him.
He was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.
The driver, a 67-year-old man, stayed at the scene and, as of now, no arrests have been made. Police are withholding the victim’s name until his family has been notified.
Photos have been published by the New York Post.
We’ll update this report if and when we learn more.
