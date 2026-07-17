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A Backpack, a Food Truck, and a Felony in Central Park

A Backpack, a Food Truck, and a Felony in Central Park

July 17, 2026 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

NYPD Upper East Side

Police are asking for help tracking down a man who walked off with a worker’s belongings from a food truck parked near the East 85th Street entrance to Central Park, and what was tucked inside that bag turned an ordinary swipe into a grand larceny case.

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The theft happened Sunday, June 21 at about 8:07 p.m., according to the NYPD, when an unidentified man approached the rear of a food truck, grabbed a backpack without permission, and took off on foot in an unknown direction. The backpack contained roughly $3,500. No one was hurt.

Police have released this image of the suspect:

Anyone with relevant information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.

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About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

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