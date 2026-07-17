A Backpack, a Food Truck, and a Felony in Central Park

Police are asking for help tracking down a man who walked off with a worker’s belongings from a food truck parked near the East 85th Street entrance to Central Park, and what was tucked inside that bag turned an ordinary swipe into a grand larceny case.
AdvertisementThe theft happened Sunday, June 21 at about 8:07 p.m., according to the NYPD, when an unidentified man approached the rear of a food truck, grabbed a backpack without permission, and took off on foot in an unknown direction. The backpack contained roughly $3,500. No one was hurt.
Police have released this image of the suspect:
Anyone with relevant information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
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