A Failed Gunpoint Robbery on the Q Train

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual wanted for an attempted robbery on the UES earlier this month.
It happened on Saturday, October 1 at 1:00 a.m. on a northbound Q train at the East 72nd Street station.
A 37-year-old male was approached by an unidentified man who started a verbal dispute with him.
Then, the suspect pulled out a gun and tried to steal the victim’s watch. He was not successful in his attempt.
The thief — shown below — exited the train at 96th Street and is currently at large.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.