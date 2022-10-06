Home
A Failed Gunpoint Robbery on the Q Train

A Failed Gunpoint Robbery on the Q Train

October 6, 2022 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual wanted for an attempted robbery on the UES earlier this month.

It happened on Saturday, October 1 at 1:00 a.m. on a northbound Q train at the East 72nd Street station.

A 37-year-old male was approached by an unidentified man who started a verbal dispute with him.

Then, the suspect pulled out a gun and tried to steal the victim’s watch. He was not successful in his attempt.

The thief — shown below — exited the train at 96th Street and is currently at large.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.





Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Tags:

Leave a Reply