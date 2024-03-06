A List of Crimes Committed on the Upper East Side This Week

Here are the ones we know about (as of Wednesday at about 2 p.m.).
A 66-year-old man believed to be homeless was arrested after kicking a nurse in the face on Monday. Patch reports that Salomon Tossas assaulted the nurse at Weill Cornell Medical Center at about 5:45 p.m., and that he was booked on charges of second degree assault. There was no clear motive and the cops aren’t actually sure if he was a patient at the hospital, but officials told Patch that he “appeared ill.”
On Tuesday morning, 30-year-old George Gardiner headed out to find his BMW, parked on 81st and First Ave., missing a wheel. He had parked the car there on Monday night, and according to the NY Daily News, the same exact thing happened in October. George was shown surveillance footage and is pretty sure it was the same guy. The car was also parked in almost the same exact spot, and it was even the same responding officer. “I was just kind of sitting there stunned that this happened again,” Gardner told the Daily News. “Then I’m waiting for the police and the officer noticed me. She was like, ‘I know you, this car is familiar.'”
At about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, two men robbed the newsstand on 79th and First Avenue, stealing lottery tickets and money. NYPD sources told PIX 11 that they also “pushed the employee” who was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries.
Around 4:30 p.m., also on Tuesday, a 61-year-old man was thwacked with an umbrella as he was exiting the East 86th Street subway station. The victim, David Beaglehole, told the NY Post that the suspect “kept bumping” him with the umbrella. “And I turned around and said ‘please don’t do that. And then I kept walking toward … the turnstile and then this guy was again aggressive and I took out my phone. He said ‘put that down’ and he swung this long umbrella and hit my thumb,” he told the outlet. The suspect also allegedly tried to shove him down an escalator.
On Tuesday morning, the 19th Precinct shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) about a Feb. 15 incident in which $2,200 worth of merchandise was stolen from the T-Mobile located at 169 East 86th Street (between Third and Lexington avenues). We reached out to the NYPD press office for additional details and learned that the suspect, a 38-year-old male, “removed two cellphones from the display and exited the location without paying for the items.” He has not been arrested, nor have any of the perps involved in Tuesday’s transgressions.
