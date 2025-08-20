A Violent Robbery on Third Avenue

Free Upper West Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about a robbery that took place on the Upper East Side this week. Police are hoping someone from the general public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
According to the police report, it happened on Monday just before midnight, when an unidentified individual approached a 52-year-old female walking in the vicinity of East 92nd Street and Third Avenue. After approaching the victim from behind, the suspect grabbed her by the neck, pulled her to the ground, and punched and kicked her multiple times. While the victim was on the ground, the assailant removed her purse and threw it before running west on 92nd Street.
EMS responded and treated the victim on scene for minor injuries.
Police say the male suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray t-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted anonymously at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips.
