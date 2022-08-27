An Act of Public Lewdness on the Q Train Platform

The NYPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating the individual pictured above for committing an act of public lewdness on the Upper East Side earlier this month.
The incident took place on Tuesday, August 23 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the southbound Q train platform at the subway station on 63rd and Lexington Avenue.
A 28-year-old female says she was approached by the unknown man who “began inappropriately touching his genital area while exposing his genitals to the victim,” NYPD sources report. The suspect then got on a northbound F train to “parts unknown.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.