Anti-Semitic Graffiti Written on Upper East Side Synagogue: Police Seek Suspect

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an anti-Semitic incident which took place on the UES this weekend.
It happened at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, when an unknown male suspect approached Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun Synagogue at 125 East 85th Street, between Park and Lexington avenues. He then wrote anti-Semitic graffiti on a display screen next to the synagogue before running west on East 85th Street.
Police describe the male suspect as having short black hair and a slim build, and believe he is about 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, camouflage shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.