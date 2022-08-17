Home
Apple Bank Robbed

August 17, 2022 NYPD + FDNY No Comments
Apple Bank robbed upper east side

(Google Maps)

The Apple Bank at 1168 First Avenue (corner of 64th Street) was robbed this week.

NYPD sources confirm the incident took place on Tuesday at about 2:52 p.m.

The suspect — described as a male in his 30s — entered the bank, displayed a note demanding money, and fled the location south on First Avenue with about $400.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, white tank top, black sneakers, sunglasses and carrying a black bag.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.



