Apple Bank Robbed

The Apple Bank at 1168 First Avenue (corner of 64th Street) was robbed this week.
NYPD sources confirm the incident took place on Tuesday at about 2:52 p.m.
The suspect — described as a male in his 30s — entered the bank, displayed a note demanding money, and fled the location south on First Avenue with about $400.
The suspect was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, white tank top, black sneakers, sunglasses and carrying a black bag.
No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.