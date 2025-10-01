Arsonist Sought For Series of Late-Night Garbage Fires

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Police are looking for a suspect they say set multiple trash fires on the Upper East Side last night.
The NYPD received the initial report just before midnight.
AdvertisementA police spokesperson tells East Side Feed officers were initially dispatched to 91st and Park Avenue, where a garbage fire spread to a car which it completely destroyed, causing partial damage to a second vehicle.
There was also a report of a rubbish fire at 20 East 92nd Street (between Fifth and Madison avenues), police say, where a Honda Accord was badly damaged.
Additionally, the police spokesperson told us that on Park Avenue between 82nd and 83rd Streets, there were two fires–one on each corner.
While the above incidents were the only ones the NYPD could officially confirm with us, an additional “Report of Two Trash Cans on Fire” on 73rd and Madison Avenue was shared on Citizen, and an accompanying dispatch call seems to confirm the incident location.
“They’re looking for a male, white or Hispanic, bald head, 5’9″, wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, and black sneakers,” one officer communicated on a dispatch call.
“I saw a car completely melted and bombed out,” wrote a witness in a Reddit thread about the fires. “The sanitation guys were saying there were multiple fires started in the UES last night.”
We reached out to the FDNY and a spokesperson told us the fire at 91st and Park Avenue was deemed under control by 1:08 a.m., however, they did not have information about the other incidents.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!