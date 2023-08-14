fbpx
Assault Takes Place Outside Special Ed School

August 14, 2023 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

On Tuesday, July 11 at about 2:00 p.m., police were made aware of an assault that occurred in front of 410 East 92nd Street between First and York avenues – an address shared by a Marriott hotel and The Gillen Brewer School, a special education school for kids up to eleven years old.

Officers were told a 37-year-old male was punched in the face by two unidentified suspects after a verbal dispute. The suspects fled in an unknown direction, though surveillance cameras were able to capture an image of them. The victim went to a nearby hospital by private means.

assault 410 east 92nd street

No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.


