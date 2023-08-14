Assault Takes Place Outside Special Ed School

On Tuesday, July 11 at about 2:00 p.m., police were made aware of an assault that occurred in front of 410 East 92nd Street between First and York avenues – an address shared by a Marriott hotel and The Gillen Brewer School, a special education school for kids up to eleven years old.
Officers were told a 37-year-old male was punched in the face by two unidentified suspects after a verbal dispute. The suspects fled in an unknown direction, though surveillance cameras were able to capture an image of them. The victim went to a nearby hospital by private means.
No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.