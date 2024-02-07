Attempted Robbery Suspect Attacks 91-Year-Old Man

Police are looking for a suspect who violently attacked a 91-year-old man while attempting to rob him earlier this month.
The incident took place on Feb. 1 at about 10:30 a.m.
When the 91-year-old victim was walking in front of 350 East 86th Street between First and Second avenues, he was approached by the unknown suspect who police say pushed him to the ground and punched him while attempting to remove his wallet.
The suspect, captured by surveillance cameras and pictured below, was last seen fleeing on foot westbound on East 86th Street towards Second Avenue.
Police say the victim sustained serious physical injuries and was transported by EMS to St. Luke’s Hospital Medical Center.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
Now even being east of Second Avenue isn’t safe?! That’s it. This city is done. Just wait for the weather to get warmer and then you’ll really be at risk every time you leave your home.
And in December also on East 86th Street near First Avenue, someone else was robbed at 8:30 in the morning after being followed into his lobby. We are not safe anywhere, any time.
https://patch.com/new-york/upper-east-side-nyc/man-robbed-gunpoint-yorkville-building-lobby-police
usual creep look. 2nd Ave subway escape route?
This is a strangely desolate part of E 86th st , A boarded up, empty, pre-construction site. The North side of the street gets most of the e 86th foot traffic (2 Ave ave subway entrance) so one can see the opportunities a brazen thief has. There is also an abandoned news-stand that could give some cover for a thief to hide.