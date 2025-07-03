Audi, BMW Stolen from UES Garage at Gunpoint

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about a robbery that took place last month on the Upper East Side. Police are hoping someone from the general public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individuals.
According to the police report, the incident took place on Wednesday, June 25 at about 1:26 a.m., when a 24-year-old male employee at the garage at 250 East 67th Street (between Second and Third avenues) was approached by four male suspects at the entrance ramp.
These 4 are wanted for stealing an Audi and BMW at gunpoint from the garage at 250 E 67th St. on June 25. Contact @NYPDTips if you have any info. pic.twitter.com/JQxRYjK3Ui
— eastsidefeed (@eastsidefeed) July 3, 2025
An unspecified verbal dispute ensued, one of the suspects displayed a firearm, and the four of them forcibly entered two unattended cars–a black 2024 Audi Q5 (license plate #LLJ2249) and a black 2025 BMW X7 (license plate #LVG7691). They drove west down East 67th Street in an unknown direction.
EMS responded and transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition. We’ve inquired with the NYPD as to the nature of the victim’s injuries.
Here are suspect descriptions from the police report:
- Suspect 1: “A male with a medium complexion and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt with zipper, a black t-shirt, black and white shorts and black sneakers.”
- Suspect 2: “A male with a medium complexion and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with zipper, a white t-shirt, white shorts and white sneakers.”
- Suspect 3: “A male with a dark complexion and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, white sneakers and a white surgical mask.”
- Suspect 4: “A male with a medium complexion and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and multicolored sneakers.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted anonymously at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips.
