Auto Collision Leads to Fatal Clash

A Wednesday afternoon auto collision led quickly to a confrontation which turned out to be fatal.
The incident took place at a bit past 2:15 p.m. at 119 East 60th Street, between Park and Lexington avenues.
According to police reports, a 54-year-old man had been driving a Chevrolet Silverado west on East 60th Street when he collided with a 26-year-old man driving a Volkswagen Jetta.
Following the crash, the 54-year-old man exited his vehicle with a knife and slashed the Volkswagen’s tires.
The driver of the Jetta then accelerated rapidly, striking the 54-year-old male and pinning him against the building facade.
EMS responded to the location and transported the 54-year-old to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The 26-year-old – Andre Mosby, a resident of a midtown homeless shelter – was arrested on manslaughter and assault charges.
The deceased has been identified as Roberto Velez Alvarez of Franklin Square, NY.
An investigation remains ongoing. We’ll update this article if we learn more.