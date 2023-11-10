Baby-Faced Group of Four Draw Swastikas on UES Rooftops

NYPD officials have put out a notice hoping the public can help them identify and locate four young men wanted for drawing anti-Semitic graffiti on the Upper East Side last month. Their actions are being classified as a Hate Crime / Aggravated Harassment.
The incident was reported on Monday, October 9 – just two days after Hamas’ terror attack on Israel.
Police say that at about 5:20 p.m., the men were spotted in the vicinity of East 85th Street and Third Avenue scrawling anti-Semitic graffiti on the rooftops of four buildings.
Police sources specified to East Side Feed that the men drew multiple swastikas and the word “Hamas.”
Get East Side Feed In Your Inbox
They then fled eastbound down 85th Street and are currently being sought.
This incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.
Police have released surveillance imagery of the suspects.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential. Reward up to $3,500.