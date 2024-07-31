Body Found in East River Near 78th Street

A body was discovered in the East River near a pedestrian walkway by 78th Street on Tuesday.
Manhattan | E 78th St and FDR Drive.
PD o/s of a confirmed floater, body recovery in progress.
— New York City 911 (@NYC_Alerts911) July 30, 2024
Police officials told Patch that the individual who was found, a 39-year-old man, was declared dead shortly after the water rescue.
Video shared on Citizen shows emergency vehicles lining the pedestrian pathway as NYPD Harbor Unit officers search for the body. A cluster of passersby can also be seen witnessing the attempted rescue.
The man was unconscious and unresponsive when he was rescued. He was transported to Metropolitan Hospital where he was declared deceased at 6 p.m.
An investigation remains ongoing.