Body Found in East River Near 78th Street

Body Found in East River Near 78th Street

July 31, 2024 NYPD + FDNY No Comments
water rescue east 78th street

c/o Citizen

A body was discovered in the East River near a pedestrian walkway by 78th Street on Tuesday.

Police officials told Patch that the individual who was found, a 39-year-old man, was declared dead shortly after the water rescue.

Video shared on Citizen shows emergency vehicles lining the pedestrian pathway as NYPD Harbor Unit officers search for the body. A cluster of passersby can also be seen witnessing the attempted rescue.

c/o Citizen

The man was unconscious and unresponsive when he was rescued. He was transported to Metropolitan Hospital where he was declared deceased at 6 p.m.

An investigation remains ongoing.


