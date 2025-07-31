Car Crashes Into Scaffolding, at Least 8 Injured

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
An early morning car crash caused at least eight injuries on an Upper East Side street.
Police only had preliminary info but said that two vehicles collided and one appears to have skidded into the scaffolding on Madison Avenue between 84th and 85th streets.
Advertisement
The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. FDNY officials tell East Side Feed that four individuals were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other four refused medical attention at the scene.
Footage from the ground was shared on Citizen App, while CBS News’ Chopper 2 captured part of the emergency response from above. EMS, FDNY and NYPD vehicles can be seen attending to the scene.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!
Not even safe to go outside and mind your own business at 5:45 in the morning!