Car Crashes Into Scaffolding, at Least 8 Injured

July 31, 2025 NYPD + FDNY 1 Comment

c/o Citizen

An early morning car crash caused at least eight injuries on an Upper East Side street.

Police only had preliminary info but said that two vehicles collided and one appears to have skidded into the scaffolding on Madison Avenue between 84th and 85th streets.

The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. FDNY officials tell East Side Feed that four individuals were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other four refused medical attention at the scene.

Footage from the ground was shared on Citizen App, while CBS News’ Chopper 2 captured part of the emergency response from above. EMS, FDNY and NYPD vehicles can be seen attending to the scene.

c/o Citizen

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

  1. David K July 31, 2025

    Not even safe to go outside and mind your own business at 5:45 in the morning!

