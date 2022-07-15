Chase Bank Security Guard Stabbed in Neck

It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning. Following what police describe as a verbal altercation, a 59-year-old security guard at the Chase Bank at 244 East 86th Street was stabbed in the neck.
While details about the suspect are limited, NYPD representatives say he is likely in his 20s and was wearing a white shirt at the time of the incident.
The security guard was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
“My office is aware of a horrific stabbing incident at the [Chase Bank] on 86th and 2nd,” wrote Council Member Julie Menin on Twitter. “We’ve been in touch with [19th Precinct] and Chase. Praying for the victim and that the NYPD brings the perpetrator of this terrible attack to justice.”
No arrests have been made at this time. We’ll update this post as we learn more.