Cop Adopts Dog She Helped Save From Hot Car

July 29, 2022 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

In June, a man was arrested for leaving his dog in his unattended car in 86 degree weather on 88th and Third Avenue.

The man who was arrested, Melwah Campos, 26, reportedly lives about a block from where he left his locked car.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they broke the passenger side window to rescue the dog and bring him to an animal care facility in Brooklyn.

One of the officers who helped rescue the dog — Officer Aruna Maharaj of the 19th Precinct — ended up making a furever friend and decided to adopt him!

