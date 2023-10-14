Council Member Menin Receives Death Threat

On Friday, Council Member Julie Menin reported that a death threat was mailed to her office, located at 444 East 75th Street.
“Today my office received a death threat which I sent to @ NYPDnews for investigation,” Menin shared on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.
“This letter was postmarked 10/5 before events in Israel,” wrote Menin, 56, who is part of the council’s Jewish caucus. “No one should receive such a disturbing letter that was pages long w/ horrific graphic sexual violence too shocking to post. Being a public official is not a license to harass and threaten us and I won’t stand for it.”
While a representative from Menin’s office had no additional comment, the page she shared said “F*ck you Julie Menin I will kill you!”
An NYPD official told East Side Feed they were made aware of the situation at 12:15 p.m. on Friday and that the letter contained threats of physical harm. The letter was anonymous and no arrests have been made; an investigation is ongoing.
We’ll provide updates if and when we learn more.