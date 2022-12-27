Creep Gropes Woman at Italian Restaurant

Police are looking for a man accused of committing a sexual assault at an Upper East Side restaurant last week.
The incident took place on Monday, December 19 at 5:00 p.m. at Piccola Cucina, located at 106 East 60th Street (just west of Park Avenue).
According to the NYPD, a 21-year-old female reported that the man pictured above approached her, told her “how beautiful she look[ed]” and paid for her drink and meal. He then began “touching her shoulder, back and breast.” The complainant repeatedly asked the suspect to stop but he ignored her and continued touching her. The woman went to the bathroom to get away from him, at which point the suspect left the restaurant.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.