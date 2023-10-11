Creep Wanted for Groping Three Women on East Side

A man is wanted for a string of forcible touching incidents which police say took place last month.
NYPD officials say there are three incidents on record.
The first took place on Tuesday, September 12 at about 9:30 a.m., when the suspect approached a 28-year-old female on 103rd and Madison Avenue, grabbed her buttocks and took cellphone photos of her without her permission.
Two days later, the creep groped a 32-year-old woman on 100th and Third Ave. This incident took place at around 12 p.m.
And on Wednesday, September 20 at about 10 a.m., the same man approached a 24-year-old woman on 91st and Second Avenue where he grabbed her buttocks and took a cellphone video of her without permission.
There were no injuries from any of the above described incidents.
Police shared video surveillance of the suspect this week.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
