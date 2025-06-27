Debit Card Swiped from 71-Year-Old Man, Suspects Steal Over $6,000

NYPD officials have issued an alert about an incident of grand larceny that occurred earlier this month on the Upper East Side. Police are hoping someone from the general public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individuals.
According to the police report, the incident took place on Monday, June 2 at about 11 a.m., when a 71-year-old male victim was making an ATM withdrawal at the Chase Bank located at 181 East 90th Street (at the corner of Third Avenue).
While making the withdrawal, an unidentified male approached and started a conversation to district the victim, removing his debit card from the ATM machine.
About an hour later, the victim discovered that his debit card was missing and there was a total of $6,210.50 in unauthorized charges/withdrawals made to his account.
The two suspects depicted in the surveillance photos below were seen using the victim’s debit card at the Chase bank located at 1924 Third Avenue (at East 106th Street) to withdraw $5,500 from the victim’s account.
Police describe the first suspect “as a male with a medium complexion [who] was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.”
Police describe the second suspect “as a male with a medium complexion [who] was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, gray t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and black sneakers.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
I thought there was a $500 a day limit on ATM withdrawals?