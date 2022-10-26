Demented Man Arrested For Viciously Beating Innocent Puppy

“After responding to a veterinarian’s office for a badly injured 5-month-old puppy, our officers learned that the owner was to blame for breaking his ribs & causing swelling to his head—he was quickly arrested & charged with animal cruelty.”
That’s a tweet the 19th Precinct shared on Tuesday, October 25.
The incident took place on Monday around noon. The NYPD says that Zeming Luo, a 20-year-old male who resides in Long Island City, brought the unconscious dog to an animal hospital at 1215 Second Ave at East 64th Street (Veterinary Emergency Group) and admitted to hitting the innocent pup.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
When asked on Tuesday how the dog was doing, the 19th Precinct responded, “Doing well, thanks to veterinarians care & for calling us.”