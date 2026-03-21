Driver Arrested After Fatal Hit-and-Run at Lexington and 61st Street

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A man was killed in a hit-and-run on the Upper East Side early Friday morning, and the driver has since been arrested.
The incident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and East 61st Street. According to a criminal complaint, a red oil truck was backing through the intersection when it struck Terill Jenkins, 44, running over him. The driver then pulled the truck forward, got out, walked over to Jenkins’ body, got back in the truck, and drove away.
AdvertisementA passerby, Charlie Reyes, came upon Jenkins lying in the street and stayed with him. “He looked in bad shape, and I told him to be strong,” Reyes told CBS News. “I never know he passed away.” Jenkins was reportedly on his way to his job at a Home Depot on First Avenue at the time of the incident.
Videos of the emergency response were shared on Citizen.
Around 7 a.m. — roughly two and a half hours after the crash — Vincent Spano, 33, of Palm Harbor, Florida, walked into a Brooklyn NYPD precinct and told officers he thought he may have struck something. Police connected him to the hit-and-run and placed him under arrest. Spano was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to exercise due care.
According to public court records, Spano pleaded not guilty and was released “with non-monetary conditions” following his arrest. He is due to appear back in court on May 6.
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