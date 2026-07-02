Driver Chases Cyclist Down Upper East Side Bike Lane, Then Gets Out and Grabs His Bike

An Upper East Side road rage encounter that was caught on camera — one that ended with a driver out of his car, shoving a cyclist’s bike to the ground and demanding the footage be deleted — is now under NYPD investigation, after police at first declined to take the case.
By the cyclist’s account, the driver nearly struck him while making a right turn; the cyclist yelled and gave the side of the car a tap with his hand, and the driver then chased him down the bike lane for an entire avenue. The cyclist began recording as the car closed in behind him.
AdvertisementThe video, shared on Reddit, shows both coming to a stop at a red light outside the Lush Cosmetics at 61st Street and Lexington Avenue, where the driver got out and confronted the cyclist — asking what the tap was for and accusing him of riding too fast — before reaching for his phone. When the cyclist stepped off his bike, the driver pushed it to the ground and tried to take it, the two briefly struggling over the bike as the driver repeatedly demanded that the video be deleted.
Crazy dude chasing me in the bike lane
by
u/FollowingNo3327 in
NYCbike
Police initially did not want to investigate, but reversed course on Tuesday and opened the case, PIX11 reported.
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