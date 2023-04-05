Duo Arrested For Breaking Into Second Avenue Restaurant

On Friday, March 31 at about 8:57 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a commercial burglary at THEP Thai, located at 1439 Second Avenue at East 75th Street.
Officers arrived to find two men who had removed an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise from the restaurant.
Bronx residents Carlos Garcia, 49, and Vincin Warren, 34, were both arrested on charges of Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools. Garcia was also charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, as police say they discovered a fake gun, taser and knife on him.
Officers from the 19th Precinct also say that Garcia is wanted for another burglary, and both men have a “slew of prior arrests.”
Crime after crime
& victim after victim
TWO career criminals, both with a slew of prior arrests, busted by our patrol cops for burglarizing a small business in broad daylight! One of the thieves also wanted for another burglary, was found possessing a fake gun, taser, & knife. pic.twitter.com/1UsWwMzDZX
— NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) April 4, 2023
THEP Thai is open as usual. Hours and details can be viewed at thepnewyork.com.