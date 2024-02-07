fbpx
Duo Sought in Violent Madison Avenue Robbery

February 7, 2024 NYPD + FDNY 1 Comment
robbery suspects 75th and madison avenue

Police say two individuals are wanted for committing a robbery on Sunday, Feb. 4.

NYPD officials say a 24-year-old woman was robbed by two individuals near 75th and Madison Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 4.

It happened at about 3:00 p.m. when the victim was approached by the two suspects, currently unknown, who placed her into a headlock and pulled her hair, forcing her to the ground before forcibly removing her cellphone.

The individuals attempted to remove more property from the victim, who fled into a nearby building where a doorman forced the individuals away. The suspects then fled on foot to parts unknown.

Surveillance video shows the suspects running away while a pedestrian attempts to stop them.

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.


  1. David K February 7, 2024

    Keep it coming. Wake up tax paying, law abiding New Yorkers. Before it’s too late.

    Reply

