Duo Sought in Violent Madison Avenue Robbery

NYPD officials say a 24-year-old woman was robbed by two individuals near 75th and Madison Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 4.
It happened at about 3:00 p.m. when the victim was approached by the two suspects, currently unknown, who placed her into a headlock and pulled her hair, forcing her to the ground before forcibly removing her cellphone.
The individuals attempted to remove more property from the victim, who fled into a nearby building where a doorman forced the individuals away. The suspects then fled on foot to parts unknown.
Surveillance video shows the suspects running away while a pedestrian attempts to stop them.
The victim refused medical attention.
