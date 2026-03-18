Duo Wanted for Robbing 75-Year-Old Woman: Police

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NYPD officials have issued an alert about a robbery that took place on the Upper East Side last week. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individuals.
AdvertisementAccording to the police report, the incident occurred on Friday, March 13 at about 8:17 p.m., when a 75-year-old female was approached by two unknown individuals in the vicinity of East 61st and First Avenue. The pair approached her from behind and grabbed her purse, causing her to fall to the ground.
The suspects fled into the 59th street-Lexington subway station with her property. EMS responded and treated the victim on scene for minor injuries.
Police shared the following descriptions of the suspects:
The first sought individual is described as a male with a dark complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing all black clothing with white sneakers.
The second sought individual is described as male with a dark complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, carrying a grey backpack.
They’ve also shared these images:
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
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