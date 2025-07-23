Early Morning Fire at UES School Building

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
The FDNY received an early morning call about a fire at an Upper East Side school building on Wednesday.
FDNY officials say it was 5:25 a.m. when they got the initial report of fire and smoke on the second floor of the Julia Richman Educational Complex at 317 East 67th Street (between First and Second avenues), which houses six public schools which collectively enroll over 2,000 students.
A total of 12 units and 60 fire and EMS personnel were deployed to the scene, where thankfully no injuries have been reported.
“Kerosene in cellar, hazmat, use caution,” a firefighter can be heard stating on a dispatch call (via Citizen).
The fire was deemed under control by 5:58 p.m. and fire marshals are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
Manhattan *10-75* Box 0988
MS225 Ella Baker School 317 E 67th St off 2nd Ave
FIRE 2ND FLOOR IN A SCHOOL 6 STORY 200X300
— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) July 23, 2025
