Early Morning Fire at UES School Building

July 23, 2025 NYPD + FDNY No Comments
Julia Richman Education Complex

The FDNY received an early morning call about a fire at an Upper East Side school building on Wednesday.

FDNY officials say it was 5:25 a.m. when they got the initial report of fire and smoke on the second floor of the Julia Richman Educational Complex at 317 East 67th Street (between First and Second avenues), which houses six public schools which collectively enroll over 2,000 students.

A total of 12 units and 60 fire and EMS personnel were deployed to the scene, where thankfully no injuries have been reported.

“Kerosene in cellar, hazmat, use caution,” a firefighter can be heard stating on a dispatch call (via Citizen).

The fire was deemed under control by 5:58 p.m. and fire marshals are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

