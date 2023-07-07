Early Morning Hospital Fire Injures Six

An electrical fire broke out in the basement of Mount Sinai Hospital at just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning, the FDNY reported.
Several patient floors were evacuated and a total of 106 firefighters were called to the scene.
Six people suffered injuries, two of whom were transported to Cornell, another to Lenox Hill. The remaining three were treated on site. None of these injuries were life-threatening, and according to the NY Post, none of the injured were patients.
The fire was deemed under control at 3:50 a.m.
“…due to infrastructure damage, [the] hospital is now on full diversion. All elective procedures being rescheduled,” Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tweeted at about 7:00 a.m. on Friday.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
In a statement issued to ABC7NY, hospital representatives said that twenty patients had been relocated to unaffected areas of the building.
Mount Sinai Hospital released the following statement on Friday at 6:00 p.m.
“The Mount Sinai Hospital is pleased to report that clinical service areas impacted by the fire earlier today are back to normal. We are very proud of and grateful to the teams that worked to keep our patients safe and supported operational efforts.”