Elderly Assault on East 86th Street: Police

NYPD officials have issued an alert about an incident of elderly assault which occurred on the Upper East Side earlier this week. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
AdvertisementAccording to the police report, the incident occurred on Tuesday, March 3 at about 6:20 p.m., when a 65-year-old female victim walking in front of 150 East 86th Street (between Lexington and Third avenues) was approached by an unknown suspect who “shoved her, causing her to fall to the ground.”
Police say the victim sustained a fractured wrist and was removed by EMS to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the location on foot, traveling eastbound on East 86th Street to parts unknown.
“The sought individual is described as a male with a dark complexion,” police say. “He was last seen wearing a multicolored jacket, a black hat, and dark-colored pants.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
