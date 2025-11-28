Facebook Marketplace Exchange Turns Into Attempted Robbery on Lexington Avenue

NYPD officials have issued an alert about an attempted robbery that occurred on the Upper East Side last month. Police are hoping someone from the general public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
According to the report, the incident took place on Monday, October 13 at about 5 p.m., when a 25-year-old female went to meet the suspect at 66th and Lexington Avenue to sell him an Apple Watch after they arranged the transaction through Facebook Marketplace. “During the sale transaction, the victim handed the watch to the individual [and] he refused to return it,” police say. “A physical altercation ensued, and the victim was able to retrieve the watch from the individual’s hand. The individual then fled the location on foot, traveling northbound on Lexington Avenue.”
Police describe the suspect “as a male [who] was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket, black sweatpants, white sneakers and a gray backpack.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!