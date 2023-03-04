Fatal Shooting at East 81st Street Deli

A fatal shooting took place at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday at 201 East 81st Street (corner of Third Avenue), police report.
This is where Daona Gourmet Deli is located.
The victim was a 67-year-old male whom police discovered with a gunshot wound to his head. He was allegedly an employee of the store, and the incident reportedly stemmed from a store robbery.
EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
At the time of writing, there are no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.
The identity of the deceased is pending family notification, though a friend of the victim told ABC News he was a “Very nice guy, a family man. And beyond that, he’s a human you would call that you can’t describe how nice he was….Always hardworking, ”
According to the NY Post, the suspect was wearing a HAZMAT suit and fled on a scooter after the shooting.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.