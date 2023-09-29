Female Subway Menace Starts Fight with Older Couple

The NYPD is for asking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual wanted for committing two assaults this month. The more recent incident took place on the UES.
At about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, a 23-year-old male victim was on a southbound 4 train approaching the East 42 Street station when an unknown individual approached him and started a verbal dispute. The suspect then punched him in the head and fled the location on foot, heading to parts unknown. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.
Advertisement
On Monday, September 25 at about 12:45 p.m., a 62-year-old female and 72-year-old male were on a southbound 6 train approaching the East 77 Street station when the suspect started a verbal dispute with them. As the suspect was exiting the train, she punched the male victim in the face and pepper sprayed both him and the 62-year-old woman. She fled the scene in an unknown direction, while the victims sustained minor injuries and were transported to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.
Police describe the suspect as a “female with dark complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and had a black and white purse and a rainbow umbrella.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.