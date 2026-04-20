Fire at Upper East Side Apartment Building Injures Two EMS Workers

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A fire broke out Sunday evening at a 10-story apartment building at 235 East 96th Street, near Second Avenue, injuring two EMS members, according to the FDNY.
Manhattan *ALL HANDS* Box 1233
235 E 96th St off 2nd Ave
FIRE APT 2B IN A 10 STORY 100X50
— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) April 19, 2026
The FDNY received the call at 7:16 p.m. reporting a fire on the second floor of the building. Roughly 79 firefighters and EMS personnel across 21 units responded to the scene. The blaze was placed under control at 7:56 p.m.
Two EMS members sustained minor injuries while working the fire and were transported to an area hospital, the FDNY said.
Video of the emergency response was shared on Citizen.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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