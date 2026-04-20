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Fire at Upper East Side Apartment Building Injures Two EMS Workers

Fire at Upper East Side Apartment Building Injures Two EMS Workers

April 20, 2026 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

c/o Citizen

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A fire broke out Sunday evening at a 10-story apartment building at 235 East 96th Street, near Second Avenue, injuring two EMS members, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY received the call at 7:16 p.m. reporting a fire on the second floor of the building. Roughly 79 firefighters and EMS personnel across 21 units responded to the scene. The blaze was placed under control at 7:56 p.m.

Two EMS members sustained minor injuries while working the fire and were transported to an area hospital, the FDNY said.

Video of the emergency response was shared on Citizen.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

c/o Citizen

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Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

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