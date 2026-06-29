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Fire Breaks Out at Upper East Side Building Sunday Evening

Fire Breaks Out at Upper East Side Building Sunday Evening

June 29, 2026 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

c/o Citizen

A fire broke out on the second floor of an Upper East Side building on Sunday evening, drawing a large FDNY response.

The call came in at 5:32 p.m. for a reported fire at 321 East 73rd Street, a five-story building located between First and Second avenues. The FDNY sent 21 units and 79 fire and EMS personnel to the scene.

One civilian sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 5:59 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.

Video of the response was shared on the Citizen app.

We’ll provide updates if and when we learn more.

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About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

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