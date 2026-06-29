Fire Breaks Out at Upper East Side Building Sunday Evening

A fire broke out on the second floor of an Upper East Side building on Sunday evening, drawing a large FDNY response.
The call came in at 5:32 p.m. for a reported fire at 321 East 73rd Street, a five-story building located between First and Second avenues. The FDNY sent 21 units and 79 fire and EMS personnel to the scene.
Manhattan *ALL HANDS* Box 1046
431 E 73rd St off 1st Ave
FIRE 2ND FLOOR 5 STORY TENEMENT
— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) June 28, 2026
One civilian sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 5:59 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.
Video of the response was shared on the Citizen app.
We’ll provide updates if and when we learn more.
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