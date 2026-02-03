Fire Breaks Out on East 63rd Street

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A fire broke out late Monday morning inside a residential building on the Upper East Side, prompting a large emergency response, according to the FDNY.
FDNY officials said the call was received at approximately 11:15 a.m. for a reported fire on the second floor of a 17-story building located at 307 East 63rd Street, between Second Avenue and First Avenue.
In total, 38 FDNY units and roughly 120 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control at approximately 12:22 p.m., the department confirmed.
One civilian was evaluated by EMS at the scene but declined transportation to the hospital. No additional injuries were immediately reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released. FDNY has not indicated whether any residents were displaced as a result of the incident.
We’ll provide updates if and when we learn more.
