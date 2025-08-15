Fire Injures Three Firefighters, Damages Penthouses at East 95th Street Building

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A three-alarm fire broke out Friday morning on the roof of a six-story building on the Upper East Side, injuring three firefighters and drawing more than 170 emergency responders to the scene.
The blaze erupted at approximately 10:04 a.m. at 305 East 95th Street, near Second Avenue. FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief James Canty said the flames originated on the roof before spreading into the “cockloft”—the concealed space between the top floor ceiling and the roof—and then into three penthouses located on the top floor of the building.
Firefighters arrived within minutes and quickly worked to contain the fire, which had threatened to spread to adjacent buildings. Crews were able to confine the flames to the original structure, a feat Chief Canty credited to their speed and coordination.
“They did a real good job,” Canty told reporters at an afternoon press briefing. “They operated hard, worked quickly, and were able to contain the fire to the original building, which is a good feat on a day like today.”
Temperatures were in the high 80s during the operation, prompting concerns about heat exhaustion for firefighters wearing heavy protective gear. Canty said the heat contributed to the FDNY’s decision to escalate the response to a third alarm to allow crews to rotate in and out more frequently.
Although early speculation suggested a possible basement gas buildup, Canty confirmed the fire began on the roof. The cause is still under investigation, and fire marshals are working to determine what sparked the blaze.
No residents of the building were injured, though the extent of property damage—particularly to the penthouse units—was not immediately clear.
As of Friday afternoon, officials had not announced whether any residents would be temporarily displaced.
