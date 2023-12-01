Fire on 96th and Madison Injures Four

A Thursday afternoon fire broke out on the fifth floor of a six-story apartment building at 1356 Madison Avenue, between 95th and 96th streets.
It happened at about 1:30 p.m. and started in an elderly couple’s apartment.
“They were out of town, and only their daughter was home, but she’s OK. She’s at the hospital now,” a neighbor told CBS New York. It wasn’t made immediately clear what caused the fire.
“On arrival, we had heavy fire coming out the left side of the building, which is the exposure two side. Quickly made searches. Aggressively, we put out the fire. There was some extension to the sixth floor,” FDNY Chief Chuck Downey told the publication, which also added that the Red Cross is helping displaced tenants find a place to stay. It isn’t clear how many individuals were displaced, but the building has twelve apartments.
Two residents and two firefighters sustained minor injuries.
“This afternoon, the FDNY battled a 3-alarm fire at 1356 Madison Avenue in Manhattan,” the FDNY wrote yesterday on X (formerly Twitter). “Units responded in 4 minutes. Two civilians and two Firefighters were treated by EMS for minor injuries and taken to local hospitals.”
