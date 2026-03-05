Home
Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze at Upper East Side Building, FDNY Says

March 5, 2026 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

A firefighter sustained a minor injury while battling a fire that broke out at an Upper East Side residential building on Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

The fire was reported on the top floor of a five-story multiple dwelling at 48 East 68th Street (between Park and Madison avenues) at about 8:45 a.m.

The FDNY dispatched 21 units and a total of 79 fire and EMS personnel to the scene. The blaze was brought under control at 9:39 a.m., officials said.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with a minor injury, according to the FDNY. No civilian injuries were reported.

Video posted on the Citizen app showed smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

