Firefighters Help Deliver Baby Outside Firehouse

Although firefighters are known to save peoples’ lives, they’re not exactly known for helping bring new life into the world. But that’s exactly what a group of firefighters did for a woman who had gone into labor near their firehouse last month.
According to an ABC7 News report, Destiny Mendez was at standing at the bus station across from FDNY Engine 53/Ladder43 (located at 1836 Third Avenue, between 10st and 102nd streets) on March 31 around 5 p.m. when she suddenly felt her baby coming.
“When we was waiting for EMS [after calling 911], they told us to cross the street to the fire department just in case anything happens,” Mendez told the outlet.
Something did happen, and Mendez wound up giving birth to her fourth child, Melody, on a bench right outside of the firehouse, as there wasn’t even enough time to get the expectant mother inside.
According to a Wednesday post on X by the official FDNY account, “Firefighter Denis Mansour, a former FDNY Paramedic and Probationary Firefighter John Perez, a former FDNY EMT, directed the woman to a bench in front of the firehouse.” They were able to snap the umbilical cord and hand the baby to Mendez.
Amazingly, the scene outside the firehouse took on a festive air. One of Mendez’s relatives, Jocelyn Roman, said people were cheering and honking their horns upon hearing about the successful delivery.
We were like, ‘It’s a girl!” and everybody just started cheering and clapping,” she said. “It was beautiful.”
Mendez and her family stopped by the firehouse on Wednesday to show their appreciation for the firefighters that helped them.
“Mom and baby are doing very well,” the FDNY tweeted.
