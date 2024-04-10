Five Arrested Following Robbery, Assault on Police at UES Target

Earlier this month, five individuals were arrested after attempting to steal from an Upper East Side Target; two of them were also nabbed with assault charges.
Target store targeted by a group of shoplifters who assaulted cops: FIVE ARRESTED!
While taking a report for another theft, 6 different criminals decided to thieve — after a struggle, foot chase & an assist from @nypd23pct cops, 5 of the criminals were caught & cuffed! pic.twitter.com/nG5Mchzz8j
— NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) April 9, 2024
It happened on Tuesday, April 2 at about 6:50 p.m. at the Target located at 1201 Third Avenue (at 70th Street).
Advertisement
Officers arrived and discovered that six individuals – who the New York Post describe as “Venezuelan migrants with rap sheets” who all reside at a Ward’s Island shelter – had stolen about $82 worth of merchandise (having grabbed items including a gaming light, backpack, food and tools).
When cops attempted to make their arrests, the two female suspects – 23-year-old Yusneiby Machado and 21-year-old Brayan Freites – resisted and caused “redness and swelling to the officer’s left arm,” according to NYPD officials. A follow up report by the Post adds that they “wrestled, shoved, slapped and pushed them in an attempt to resist,” and that one of the officers had to be transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.
The suspect who managed to evade arrest also threw rocks at the officers before fleeing.
Machado and Freites were arrested on charges of Robbery, Assault, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Disorderly Conduct and Harassment.
The other three individuals involved – Sebastian Jaramillio, 22; Michael Sanchez, 31; and Henry Zambrano, 19 – were arrested on Robbery and Disorderly Conduct charges. According to the Post, four of the five have already been released.