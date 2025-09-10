Forcible Touching at 59th Street Station

NYPD officials have issued an alert about an incident of forcible touching which took place earlier this week on the Upper East Side. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in determining the identity and whereabouts of the wanted individual.
According to the police report, the incident occurred on Monday at about 11 a.m., when a 38-year-old female was exiting the East 59th Street subway station. An unidentified individual approached her from behind and “made unwanted contact with the victim’s buttocks while walking up the staircase,” the report states. He then fled south on Lexington Avenue by foot.
The sought individual is described as a male with a dark complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black headwrap, black sunglasses, gray jeans and gray and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted anonymously at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!