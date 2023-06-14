Forcible Touching Incident on East 83rd Street

The NYPD Special Victims Unit is trying to identify and locate a man wanted for a forcible touching incident which took place on the Upper East Side earlier this month. The department is hoping the public will be able to assist.
On Tuesday, June 6 at about 1:35 p.m., police were called to the scene at 427 East 83rd Street, between York and First avenues.
When the officers arrived, a 33-year-old female said she had been walking down the street when an unknown suspect starting talking to her. She was wearing headphones, so she couldn’t hear him and kept walking.
According to the report, the suspect started to follow her and grabbed her buttocks. When the woman turned around, the suspect said “that he did that because she ignored him.”
The woman then kept walking. No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.
If you recognize the person pictured above or have any relevant information, please call the Special Victims Unit at (212) 694-3000.