Forcible Touching on a Northbound 5 Train

NYPD officials have issued an alert about an incidence of forcible touching which took place earlier this week at an Upper East Side train station. Police are hoping someone from the general public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
According to the police report, the incident took place on Monday, June 2 at about 9 a.m., when a 24-year-old female was aboard a northbound 5 train at the East 86th Street station. “An unidentified individual stood next to the victim and grabbed her breast,” according to the report, which states that the suspect then “detrained” and “fled on foot to parts unknown.”
Police describe the perpetrator as a “male with a light complexion [who was] last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, dark colored sneakers, and carrying a gray book bag.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
