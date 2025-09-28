Forcible Touching on the 6 Train: Report

NYPD officials have issued an alert about an incident of forcible touching which took place on the Upper East Side earlier this month. Police are hoping someone from the general public can assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
According to the police report, the incident occurred on Thursday, September 11, at approximately 6:05 p.m., when a 24-year-old woman was onboard a northbound 6 train and was approached from behind by an unknown individual who reportedly grabbed her buttocks.
The suspect, pictured below, got off the train at East 68th Street and fled by foot in an unknown direction.
“The sought individual is described as a male with medium complexion, black hair with blonde highlights and wearing glasses,” police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted anonymously at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips.
