Forcible Touching on the F Train

NYPD officials have issued an alert about an incident of forcible touching which took place on an Upper East Side subway platform this week. Police are hoping someone from the general public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
According to the police report, the incident took place on Tuesday at about 6:40 p.m., when a 29-year-old female was preparing to board a northbound F train at the station on 63rd and Lexington Avenue. That’s when, police say, she was approached from behind by an unidentified individual who “grabbed the victim’s buttocks over her clothing with both hands.” The individual then boarded the train and fled the location, traveling northbound to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!
Import the Third World… get Third World greetings!