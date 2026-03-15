Former Employee Triggers Bomb Scare at Major Upper East Side Hospital

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An Upper East Side hospital was the scene of a significant police response Saturday afternoon after a former employee entered the facility and left a bag along with a written claim that it contained an explosive device.
AdvertisementThe man, 39, arrived at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on York Avenue just after noon. According to law enforcement sources cited by NBC New York, he left behind a bag accompanied by a note asserting that a bomb was inside. The New York Post reported that he also verbally declared, “I have a bomb in my bag.”
MSK’s security staff flagged the situation and contacted the NYPD. The department’s Emergency Service Unit moved to seal off the area around York Avenue and East 68th Street, and the bomb squad was summoned to the scene. No evacuations were ordered.
After roughly three hours, investigators cleared the bag and determined it posed no danger to the public.
The suspect was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he is being held for a psychiatric evaluation. He has not been publicly identified. The New York Post described him as a disgruntled former hospital employee.
In a statement posted to social media, MSK said its security team “identified a potential threat in the lobby at 1275 York Ave. and promptly notified the NYPD.”
🚨: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center security personnel identified a potential threat in the lobby at 1275 York Ave. and promptly notified the NYPD.
The situation was quickly contained. No injuries were reported, and the NYPD has issued the all-clear.
We are grateful…
— Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (@MSKCancerCenter) March 14, 2026
No charges have been publicly announced.
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